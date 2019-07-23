Daughter of Pat Bowlen ready to get to work for team

Getty Images

It’s still unclear which of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen’s heirs will run the team.

But his daughter Brittany is viewed as the favorite in some corners, and she’s coming back to work for her father’s team this year.

“Absolutely. Really looking forward to sitting down and getting back to the Broncos,’’ she told Mike Klis of KUSA.

She has positioned herself for a large role in the future, having worked for the team previously as well as a stint at the league office. She’s currently working for McKinsey & Co., a worldwide management consulting firm. But she said she knew she had more work to do before she was ready to take over the team.

Broncos chief executive officer Joe Ellis said he planned to meet with Brittany this week to talk about her job description and the timing of her return. She’s getting married in September and plans to return to work in an executive position with the team by the end of the season.

The inheritance has been a complicated one, filled with family infighting and legal claims. Bowlen died recently after a battle with Alzheimer’s and his children were at training camp Sunday raising funds to combat the disease.