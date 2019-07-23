DeMarcus Lawrence, Byron Jones not expected to practice in California

Getty Images

We’ve known for months that Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and cornerback Byron Jones were expected to open camp on the physically unable to perform list.

But they may not participate at all until the team returns to Texas.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the two Pro Bowl defenders aren’t expected to practice while the team is at camp in Oxnard, Calif., though they still hope to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Lawrence had surgery on his left shoulder in April, after signing his five-year, $105 million contract. Jones had hip surgery in March.

The Cowboys begin practice in California on Saturday, and break camp there on Aug. 15.