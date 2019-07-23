Devonta Freeman “got stronger from” going through injury-plagued 2018

Getty Images

The Falcons feel like they’re deeper at running back than they’ve been for some time and the man on top of that depth chart feels like he’s a stronger player than in the past.

Injuries limited Devonta Freeman to just two games last season, but Freeman said in the spring that he’s back to having fun on the field. On Monday, he spent some time discussing how he was able to turn the negative into a positive ahead of his return to action in 2019.

“I got stronger from that,” Freeman said, via the team’s website. “I got closer to God. I learned how to be patient more. I [learned] better people skills. All around the stuff that I couldn’t do, I took advantage of the stuff I could do. I have a greater appreciation for life.”

Finding a way to grow during adverse times is a helpful life skill, although Freeman would likely prefer to limit his obstacles to opposing defenses this time around.