Dolphins sign CB David Rivers, waive OL Ryan Anderson

Getty Images

The Dolphins tweaked their roster ahead of this week’s start to training camp.

The team announced the signing of cornerback David Rivers. Offensive lineman Ryan Anderson was waived to make room on the 90-man roster.

Rivers spent time on the Dolphins practice squad in 2017, but moved on to the Buccaneers’ active roster before the year was out. He shuffled between the practice squad and active roster in Tampa last year and has played in three regular season games overall. All of his playing time in those contests came on special teams.

Anderson signed with Miami after going undrafted this April.

Dolphins veterans report to camp on Wednesday and the team will hit the field for the first time on Thursday.