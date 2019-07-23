Eagles defend having just one open practice

Getty Images

On our list of teams with open training camp practices, the Eagles are near the bottom, with only one open practice this year. The team says there are valid reasons for that.

Eagles President Don Smolenski said on WIP that the team believes, after seeing how many fans attended last year’s two open practices, that one will suffice.

“What we found was, last year . . . only 2,500 people actually came to both [open practices]. We can do this in one practice and we can schedule the time,” Smolenski said.

It may be true that this year’s one open practice will draw as many fans as last year’s two, but that doesn’t change the fact that while other teams are opening up as many as 20 practices to the public, the Eagles only have one. If you’re an Eagles fan who has to work on that one day, or who has family obligations that can’t be rescheduled, you’re out of luck — you’re not getting to see the Eagles at training camp this year.

Most NFL teams open up at least 10 training camp practices to the fans. Any team that only opens one is going to face justified criticism from the fan base.