Jaguars bring back defensive end Lyndon Johnson

We couldn’t find Robert Caro to write this post, so we’re just muddling through on our own.

(It’ll be much shorter this way.)

With a roster spot available just before training camp, the Jaguars signed defensive end Lyndon Johnson, according to Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union.

Johnson was released in June when the Jaguars needed a roster spot to add wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

He played in three games last year after being promoted from the practice squad. They had the roster spot when undrafted rookie safety Zedrick Woods retired.