Jets waive De’Angelo Henderson

Getty Images

The Jets agreed to terms on a contract with tight end Ryan Griffin on Monday and that meant they needed to clear a spot for him on the 90-man roster.

They did that on Tuesday by waiving running back De'Angelo Henderson.

Henderson joined the Jets practice squad last September and moved up to the active roster in late October. He bounced back between the two rosters the rest of the year and ran twice for 19 yards while appearing in three games.

Henderson was a Broncos sixth-round pick in 2017. He ran seven times for 13 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards and his only NFL touchdown as a rookie.

With Henderson off the roster, the Jets now have Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell, Trenton Cannon and Elijah McGuire behind Le'Veon Bell.