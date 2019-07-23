Keanu Neal feeling good in his return

Getty Images

Keanu Neal‘s 2018 season ended after 40 snaps — 37 on defense — so he actually is excited for training camp.

“So far I feel good,” Neal said, via video from Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “I’m excited to be back out there with the guys, running around, playing. So just going to keep taking it day by day and go from there.”

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he doesn’t want to take things too fast with Neal or Ricardo Allen, though both have seen time in team drills over the first two days. Neal tore an anterior cruciate ligament in the season opener, while Allen tore his left Achilles in the third game.

Neal said he already has conquered the mental part of his comeback.

“I try not to think about it,” Neal said. “In rehab, we focus on so many different things to the point where when I go out there, I kind of don’t think about. I feel good about putting my foot in the ground and getting out.”

Neal, 23, made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He has 220 tackles, an interception, 14 pass breakups and eight forced fumbles in his three-year career.