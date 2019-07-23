Marqise Lee on PUP, Jake Ryan on NFI

Getty Images

The Jaguars made several moves Tuesday on the heels of the start of training camp.

They placed rookie running back Ryquell Armstead, sixth-year receiver Marqise Lee and third-year offensive lineman Cam Robinson on the physically unable to perform list.

Rookie offensive lineman Donnell Greene and fifth-year linebacker Jake Ryan went on the team’s non-football injury list.

The Jaguars also announced the signing of first-year defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson, which was reported earlier Tuesday.

Neither Lee nor Robinson was expected to be ready for the start of camp. Lee tore an anterior cruciate ligament during the preseason last year, and Robinson tore an ACL in Week Two of the regular season.

Ryan tore his right ACL on Aug. 1 while in training camp with the Packers.