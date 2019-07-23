Mason Foster’s agent unhappy with timing of linebacker’s release

Getty Images

Mason Foster‘s agent is unhappy with the timing of the linebacker’s release after Washington cut the linebacker Tuesday.

Agent Blake Baratz has a point.

The team had weeks to cut Foster. Yet, it waited until the 11th hour before training camp begins to say good-bye.

Baratz tweeted his displeasure, needing two tweets to finish his thought.

“If you ever want to doubt that there is zero good faith in the NFL business, look no further then the Redskins cutting Mason Foster today, the day he was heading to report for camp,” Baratz wrote. “Nine-year veteran, captain of the defense, played 99% of the snaps last season and cannot even get a straight answer as to why. Keep in mind the team has been off for five weeks, and he was the starting MLB the entire offseason. I operate in good faith [and] as a human being and as a business, I expect more from the NFL and certain organizations in particular. We can be better.”

Now, Foster is left looking for a job with teams already in camp or headed to camp.

Foster, 30, started all 16 games for Washington last season and made 131 tackles, four pass breaukps and two interceptions.