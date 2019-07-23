Odell Beckham “excited to be part of the excitement” with Browns

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham touched on a wide variety of topics in a recent interview with GQ, but his meeting with reporters at his youth football camp on Tuesday was focused on what 2019 will hold for the Browns.

Beckham’s arrival after last year’s 7-8-1 record has spurred a lot of hope in Cleveland about what the team can do come the fall. There are also those that think the Browns may not be ready to take that next step in Freddie Kitchens’s first year as a head coach, but people are paying close attention either way.

Beckham downplayed buying into expectations, but said he thinks the team is on the rise and that it’s exciting to be part of a group drawing so much attention.

“Expectations are just expectations, but I’m excited to be part of the excitement,” Beckham said, via WKYC. “I’ve watched from afar the struggles, where they didn’t win a game the one year, won one game and went to 7-9. It’s just been on the come-up. It’s just that time and I just want to be able to give absolutely everything I have and see where we land with that.”

Beckham acknowledged that the goal of every team is to win the Super Bowl, but said that he wants the Browns to “take it day by day, week by week” once they start making their way through his first season with his new team.