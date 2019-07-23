Packers, Dean Lowry agree on contract extension

Getty Images

The Packers have extended their working relationship with defensive lineman Dean Lowry.

The team announced that they have agreed on a contract extension with Lowry on Tuesday. The announcement included no word on the terms of the deal.

Lowry was a fourth-round pick in 2016 and was headed into the final year of his rookie deal. He has missed one game over his first three NFL seasons and has made 19 starts up front over the last two seasons.

He played over 65 percent of the defensive snaps for Green Bay last season and ended the year with 44 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

With Lowry signed to an extension, Mike Daniels is left as the most prominent pending 2020 free agent on Green Bay’s defensive line.