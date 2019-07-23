Patrick Mahomes on Tyreek Hill: He’s in an excited mindset

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knew all offseason that he would be at training camp with the team, but it was uncertain whether wide receiver Tyreek Hill would be there until last Friday.

That was when the NFL announced that there was not sufficient evidence to suspend Hill under the Personal Conduct Policy after a child abuse allegation this offseason. Hill was away from the team during the league’s investigation and Mahomes said during a Wednesday press conference that he stayed in touch with Hill during that absence.

Mahomes said he thought it was important to keep up that relationship while the league worked through its side of things and that Hill is happy to be returning to action.

“I got to throw with him,” Mahomes said. “He’s in an excited mindset. He wants to be out here with the guys and to enjoy this.”

Mahomes expressed a similar mindset when asked about being able to throw to Hill again this season and that mindset is likely shared by everyone in the organization given how dynamic the duo was during the 2018 season.