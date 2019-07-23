Report: Drew Rosenhaus met with Browns about Duke Johnson Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on July 23, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

Browns running back Duke Johnson‘s trade request has gone unheeded by the team this offseason and the running back made a change in his representation earlier this month as he continues to push for a new address.

Johnson hired Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Rosenhaus was in Cleveland on Tuesday to meet with Browns General Manager John Dorsey about his new client.

It’s not the first time that the two men have met to discuss a trade involving a Browns player. Rosenhaus worked to help pave the way for the deal that sent defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah to the Chiefs earlier this year.

There’s no word on the meeting spurring a change in the Browns’ stance. The team has Nick Chubb, Dontrell Hilliard and Kareem Hunt on hand at running back, although Hunt will not be available until his eight-game suspension has run its course.

Browns veterans are due to report to training camp on Wednesday. Johnson was at the team’s mandatory minicamp after skipping voluntary portions of the offseason program.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Report: Drew Rosenhaus met with Browns about Duke Johnson Tuesday

  1. It is sickening how the Browns and Dorsey treat a classy Duke Johnson, while they are very happy to employ a woman beater/kicker in Kareem Hunt.
    Hunt should hsve been suspended for the full season.
    Stay classless, Browns. This embarrassing organization will continue to employ criminals.
    Its a good thing we have the Kansas City Chiefs as the gold standard in the league, and is the model franchise, in regards to character over wins.
    Peace out.
    1600 yards, 14 TD’s, Lombardi coming soon

  3. “Its a good thing we have the Kansas City Chiefs as the gold standard in the league, and is the model franchise, in regards to character over wins.”

    This… This is sarcasm, right?

  4. Duke should have kept his wish to be traded between the office and his agent. When he went public, he sowed the seed of discontent.

  5. Hunt = Guilty
    Me =Innocent
    Chiefs take care of those who are real, are loyal, and they respect the FACTS.
    Browns just want wins.
    Come to KC , Duke. We gonna get several Lombardis.
    We are class

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!