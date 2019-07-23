Report: Drew Rosenhaus met with Browns about Duke Johnson Tuesday

Getty Images

Browns running back Duke Johnson‘s trade request has gone unheeded by the team this offseason and the running back made a change in his representation earlier this month as he continues to push for a new address.

Johnson hired Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Rosenhaus was in Cleveland on Tuesday to meet with Browns General Manager John Dorsey about his new client.

It’s not the first time that the two men have met to discuss a trade involving a Browns player. Rosenhaus worked to help pave the way for the deal that sent defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah to the Chiefs earlier this year.

There’s no word on the meeting spurring a change in the Browns’ stance. The team has Nick Chubb, Dontrell Hilliard and Kareem Hunt on hand at running back, although Hunt will not be available until his eight-game suspension has run its course.

Browns veterans are due to report to training camp on Wednesday. Johnson was at the team’s mandatory minicamp after skipping voluntary portions of the offseason program.