Rick Spielman sees “totally different” comfort level for Kirk Cousins

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer met the media on Tuesday and said that the team has “moved on from last year” when asked if he would be using their disappointing 2018 campaign as a motivational tool this year.

As much as Zimmer might like to turn the page, there’s one aspect of last year that’s likely to linger into this season. Quarterback Kirk Cousins signed a three-year deal with the team last year in a move that was seen as giving them their missing piece after a trip to the NFC Championship Game and any early stumbles will make it hard for people to turn the page.

Whether Cousins will avoid those or not is one of the leading storylines for this season and General Manager Rick Spielman told reporters that he believes Cousins is in a better place this time around.

“I know just watching him from an evaluation standpoint through [spring drills] and stuff, it was totally different than him coming in last year and trying to learn a whole new system and his comfort level and him understanding what’s being asked of him to do,” Spielman said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Kevin Stefanski is back as the offensive coordinator, so, as Spielman said, it’s not an entirely new system for Cousins this year. The Vikings did add Gary Kubiak to the staff to bring some new things into the offense and the hope is that matching those tweaks with a more comfortable Cousins does the trick in Minnesota.

  1. Fix the offensive line and Cousins will be fine. They couldn’t block anyone last year.

  4. This team is snake bit, and will drag a player like Cousins down with it. Count on it, it will always be something to ruin their season. It is so sad when that long cold winter drags on and the Queens have been playing for draft position for a while, and ice fishing just isn’t cutting it any more.

  6. What does anyone expect him to say?
    Here’s what he was probably thinking.

    “Oh Crap! Did I ever screw up by signing Cousins.
    Not only that the amount of money we’re paying this
    clown way toooo much. Perhaps I should put my house up for sale.
    If this team doesn’t get into the playoffs, I’m canned!”

  7. it be nice to have an offense that consistently has the same QB and the same coordinator. I have no clue when the last time this team had such luxury.

  8. I do believe that Cousins will be in a higher comfort zone in his second year in MN.

    The improvement in the Oline, the continuity in coaching, the return of all the important offensive players and some new offensive weapons make that a strong likelyhood.

    And no, cellarperformance, I’m not guaranteeing anything.

    (thought I’d beat you to the punch of you’re standard tripe)

  10. I said it last year, that this would be the year the Vikings would go deep into the playoffs. There were too many new things for Cousins to get use to, not only on the field, but with his family and a new home, and the community. This year he will shine, mark my words!

  13. This team is under the radar and is a black horse team! That’s fine as last year there was too much pressure. DO NOT be surprised if this team goes deep in the playoffs and surprises a lot of teams and you doubters here in PFT.

