Ricky Jean Francois visited Lions on Tuesday

Free agent defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois visited the Lions on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Francois knows the Lions; the Lions know Francois. He appeared in all 16 games, with 11 starts, for the Lions last season, finishing with 30 tackles and two sacks.

Damon Harrison will start, and Da’Shawn Hand and A'Shawn Robinson are expected to see their share of reps alongside Harrison. The Lions added P.J. Johnson in the seventh round and signed Darius Kilgo in free agency.

John Atkins, Ray Smith and Kevin Strong also are on the roster at the position.

Francois, 32, has played for six teams in 10 seasons, including the Patriots when Matt Patricia was an assistant coach in New England.