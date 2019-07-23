Seahawks rookie Demetrius Knox activated from non-football injury list

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks rookie guard Demetrius Knox passed his physical and was activated from the non-football injury list on Monday.

With veterans not reporting until Wednesday and the team’s first practice not until Thursday, Knox won’t miss a single training camp practice with the team. That’s good news for Knox as he was sidelined for the entirety of offseason workouts after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in May.

Knox sustained a Lisfranc injury during his senior season with the Buckeyes that kept him off the field after signing.

Knox faces an uphill battle for a roster spot in Seattle. D.J. Fluker and Mike Iupati are penciled in as the starters at guard with Jordan Simmons and fourth-round pick Phil Haynes the likely reserves at the position. Former second-round pick Ethan Pocic plays both center and guard and is an option as well.