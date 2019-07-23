Texans sign Bryan Anger

Getty Images

The Texans signed veteran punter Bryan Anger, the team announced Tuesday. He will compete with second-year punter Trevor Daniel for the job.

The Buccaneers, who were scheduled to pay Anger $3 million this season, cut Anger in March.

Anger’s deal with the Texans is worth $1 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Anger, 30, played four seasons in Jacksonville after the Jaguars made him a third-round pick. He spent three years in Tampa.

Anger averaged 45 yards and a net of 38.9 yards on 57 punts during the 2018 season. He has a net average of 40.6 yards per kick over the course of his career.

The Texans cut inside linebacker Drew Lewis in a corresponding move.