Texans work out running back Johnny Thomas

Getty Images

The Texans worked out running back Johnny Thomas, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thomas originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent after a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp.

Thomas appeared in 13 games for the Nittany Lions in 2018, playing mostly special teams. He had only seven carries for 87 yards and a touchdown.

In his other seasons at Penn State, Thomas had 11 carries for 42 yards.

But he was Academic All-Big Ten and won the Iron Lion Award presented by the strength and conditioning staff and shared the Bob Mitinger Memorial Award for being the ultimate teammate.