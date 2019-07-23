Vikings’ Holton Hill gets his second four-game suspension of the year

Getty Images

For the second time this year, Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended four games by the NFL.

Hill was previously suspended four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, and today multiple reports say Hill has been suspended an additional four games for violating the NFL policy on substances of abuse.

That means Hill will be suspended for the first eight games of the regular season. He is still eligible to participate in training camp and the preseason.

Hill showed a lot of promise in his college career at Texas, but he was also suspended for a violation of team rules before deciding to leave early for the NFL draft, and questions about his off-field activities resulted in him going undrafted last year. Hill appeared in all 16 games as a rookie and was better than expected for an undrafted free agent, but now he’s going to miss half the season and will have to prove that he can be trusted to stay out of trouble.