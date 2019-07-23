Washington cuts Mason Foster

Getty Images

When Washington inside linebacker Mason Foster was placed on injured reserve in 2017, he blasted the team’s front office. Last year he came back and started every game, but now the front office has decided to get rid of Foster.

The team told Foster today that he is being released, Erin Hawksworth reports.

Although Foster and the team obviously haven’t seen eye-to-eye in the past, the decision to cut him today comes as a surprise. He was a 16-game starter, and when inside linebacker Reuben Foster suffered a season-ending injury in the offseason, it seemed likely that Mason Foster would stick around if for no other reason than the team had few other options at the position.

Now the 30-year-old Foster will try to find another job just as training camps open, and Washington will try to find another inside linebacker.