Bengals looking out for offensive line help

Getty Images

Training camps are opening around the league, preseason games will be underway soon and some players around the league will be doing more than just make their team over the coming weeks.

They’ll also be putting work on tape that could catch the eye of other teams as they work to make up their own roster for the 2019 season. For the Bengals, that will mean keeping tabs on what offensive linemen may be available around the league.

Cincinnati lost first-round left tackle Jonah Williams for the year to a torn labrum and veteran guard Clint Boling has retired, which means the team has less depth than they’d like at the moment. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said he’s “sure we’ll be looking to add somebody at some point” and director of player personnel Duke Tobin agreed while adding that some of the current linemen will also have to show their versatility.

“We’ll have to find some. Some of the guys have to be able to play multiple positions,” Tobin said, via the team’s website. “While they’re having to compete outside, they’ll also have to compete inside. We’re going to have to look and see. As we go through the cut-down process and look at the teams and have discussions, we’ll see what if anything we can add to the group and if we add nothing, somebody in that group has to bubble up.”

Veterans report to camp on Friday and work on shaping the offensive line will likely continue into early September.