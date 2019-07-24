Brian Burns headed to Panthers camp, with deal unsigned

Getty Images

Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns is one of four draft picks without a contract. That may not be the case for very long.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers expect Burns to report to training camp at Wofford College today with the rest of his teammates.

That suggests that this one might be as uncomplicated as most rookie deals, or is at least sufficiently close that they think he’ll be able to practice tomorrow.

The Panthers are hoping Burns can augment a pass-rush that will try some different things this year to create pressure. They’re transitioning to a hybrid 3-4 defense, and added some high-end veterans including Gerald McCoy and Bruce Irvin along with their first-rounder to get that done.

The other unsigned draft picks are 49ers first-rounder Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall), Jets first-rounder Quinnen Williams (No. 3), and 49ers second-rounder Deebo Samuel (No. 36).