Browns “reviewed the facts” of Kareem Hunt bar incident, don’t expect NFL discipline

Getty Images

A video of police talking to Browns running back Kareem Hunt speaking to police after an incident at a Cleveland bar surfaced late last month and that earned Hunt an invitation to a conversation with team brass.

Hunt is already set to serve an eight-game suspension for a violent incident with a woman, but Browns General Manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Wednesday that they don’t expect any supplemental discipline to be imposed. Hunt was not arrested and there’s no police report about the incident on file.

“We’re aware,” Dorsey said, via Cleveland.com. “We’ve reviewed the facts. We understood what the facts were. Freddie and I both had a chance to sit down with him and he understands there’s no guarantees in life, and he’s going about exactly what he’s been going about. He is working his fanny off on the field as well as off the field.”

Kitchens suggested that the incident was blown out of proportion and said anything involving NFL players is “going to be made into a bigger deal” because of the celebrity factor.