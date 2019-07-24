Chargers bear no ill will toward Melvin Gordon

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon isn’t at training camp. The Chargers obviously would prefer that he was.

But General Manager Tom Telesco said the organization holds no ill will toward their star running back.

“I love Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. “He’s an excellent player. He’s tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he’s not here.

“I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he’s going through. I always look at the player’s side, so I can see it. It doesn’t mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is.”

Telesco said the Chargers have offered Gordon a new contract. It obviously was not to Gordon’s liking, and the running back said earlier this month he’s willing to sit out as long as it takes to “get paid.”

The Chargers placed Gordon on the did not report list Wednesday, leaving Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome at the top of the depth chart. They signed Derrick Gore on Wednesday.

“I’m not naïve: I know we’re better with Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said. “But we’ve got a strong group of guys that are here, and it’s their time to work and get ready to go.”

The Chargers expect to see Gordon at some point. He has to report by the Tuesday of Week 10 to get credit for a season needed to become an unrestricted free agent.

“My only thought process is, he’s playing here,” Telesco said. “He’s an L.A. Charger.”

Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2019. He is subject to fines of $40,000 for every day of training camp he misses, according to the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.