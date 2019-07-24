Colts sign two, cut two

Getty Images

The Colts shuffled the roster Wednesday, adding two and subtracting two.

The team announced the signings of center Daniel Munyer and running back Aca’Cedric Ware. To make room for them on the roster, they waived defensive end Dadi Nicolas and guard Nico Siragusa.

Munyer has played in 16 games during stints with the Cardinals and Chiefs. He started one game for the Cards last season.

Ware went through the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, as an undrafted rookie from Southern Cal.

Nicolas and Siragusa were both signed by the Colts this offseason. They also removed wide receiver Daurice Fountain from the non-football injury list, and placed running back Spencer Ware on the active/PUP list.