Cowboys sign QB Taryn Christion

Getty Images

The Cowboys will not be bringing wide receiver Allen Hurns with them to California for training camp, but they will be bringing four quarterbacks.

The team officially announced Hurns’s release on Wednesday and added word that they have signed Taryn Christion to fill his spot on the 90-man roster.

Christion went undrafted out of South Dakota State earlier this year and signed with the Seahawks. He was waived by Seattle in May.

Christion is the school’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He also ran for 26 touchdowns during his college days.

Cooper Rush and Mike White are the other quarterbacks vying for spots on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott.