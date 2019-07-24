Devin McCourty on Gronk absence: We’ll see how it works out for us

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT
Rob Gronkowski is not heading to training camp with the Patriots for the first time since 2009 and everyone knows that will mean some differences for the team.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater said the team will miss Gronk’s “child-like joy that he brought each and every day” in addition to all that the tight end could do on the field, but what that will mean for the team remains an unknown for safety Devin McCourty.

“We don’t know. We’ll see,” McCourty said in a Wednesday press conference. “Obviously, a huge part of the organization for nine years. I got to come in here with him as a rookie and go through a lot together, but we’ll see how it goes. I think that’s the thing in football — the one thing that’s consistent is change. We all know it’s going to happen. I’m excited to go into this year. He looks like he’s having an awesome time on Instagram. I’m really happy for him being able to have a great career and leave the game on your own terms. We’ll see how it works out for us.”

McCourty was asked if he thinks the team would welcome Gronkowski back if he changes his mind about retirement and he joked that they would because they welcomed his twin brother Jason with open arms last year even though Jason “struggled for nine years in the NFL.” The Patriots can’t bank on that return, of course, and how things play out for the Patriots offense will be closely watched as the 2019 season unfolds.

5 responses to “Devin McCourty on Gronk absence: We’ll see how it works out for us

  2. gronk gave his all to the team taking many shots in the chops with a few that finally took him out too …. a deserved retirement as his body and back can only take so many hacks … so remember him for his last catch the set up good things last year in the super bowl and going out a champ and nothing wrong too that he remains in the best health possible going forward because on the field he no longer had anything to prove

    No safety valve = No super Bowl

    james white rex burkhead etc. the game is moving the ball ten yards at a time within 4 downs. nobody does that better than the patriots. somehow i think they will figure something out. unless of course youve been watching something else for the past 20 years, then you may not be aware of their successes.

    Pretty sure they went 11-0 and won a SB a couple of years ago without him.

    #28-3

    They won 4 Super Bowls without Gronk and lost 2 with him. I think you just see what you have and do the best with it you can to game plan against other teams.

