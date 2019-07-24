Duke Johnson set to report to Browns camp

Getty Images

Running back Duke Johnson wants to play for someone other than the Rams, but that’s reportedly not going to keep him from joining the team at training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnson will report to the Browns’ facility in Berea, Ohio along with his teammates on Wednesday. Johnson did not take part in voluntary work this offseason after requesting a trade to a different team, but he was present for the mandatory minicamp in June.

Johnson hired agent Drew Rosenhaus earlier this month and Rosenhaus met with the Browns on Tuesday to discuss his client’s status, but there doesn’t appear to be an imminent change to the status quo. The Browns have said they have no interest in dealing Johnson ahead of the 2019 season.

Johnson’s desire to be traded drew a strong, negative response from quarterback Baker Mayfield that was reportedly not taken well by some other members of the team. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry downplayed the potential for those comments or Johnson’s request to be an issue inside the locker room, however, and it appears everyone is moving forward for the time being.