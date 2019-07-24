Freddie Kitchens “very happy” with Todd Monken

Getty Images

Freddie Kitchens dismissed an NFL Media report from last month that Todd Monken’s transition into becoming the Browns’ offensive coordinator did not go as smoothly as planned.

Kitchens, in fact, seemed annoyed at having to address his relationship with Monken, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“I’m very happy with the job Todd Monken is doing,” Kitchens said during his pre-camp press conference Wednesday, via Cabot. “I’m sure he’s happy with what I’m doing. We have the same mindset.”

Browns General Manager John Dorsey chimed in that he’s “seen very clear communication” between Kitchens and Monken.

Kitchens, though, will retain play-calling duties.

“When it comes to game day, I’ll be calling the plays,” Kitchens said.