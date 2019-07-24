Freddie Kitchens: We’re not giving Duke Johnson away

Getty Images

Browns running back Duke Johnson reported to training camp today amid talk that he’s unhappy with his contract and eager to be traded. Johnson’s coach doesn’t sound eager to trade him.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said today that he thinks there’s plenty of balls to go around in the offense and the best course of action is to keep Johnson and use him alongside Nick Chubb and, when he arrives midway through the season, Kareem Hunt.

“We’re not giving away good players,” Kitchens said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “Don’t worry about the ball. We’ll find enough balls for them.”

Browns General Manager John Dorsey confirmed today that he talked to Johnson’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus. It’s possible that some team will emerge that wants to trade for Johnson, and perhaps give him a new contract to Rosenhaus’s liking. But for now, the Browns are operating as if they expect Johnson to pay in Cleveland this year.