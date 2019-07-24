Giants claim Da’Mari Scott off waivers, sign Joey Slye

Getty Images

The Giants made several roster moves Wednesday.

They added two players, signing free agent kicker Joey Slye and claiming receiver Da’Mari Scott off waivers from the Bills.

The Giants also cut defensive back Tony Lippett and received a commissioner’s exemption for defensive back Kamrin Moore. The team suspended Moore team last week after his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident.

Slye, a rookie from Virginia Tech, spent a week with the Giants in May.

Scott (pictured) played three games for the Bills last season but did not have a reception. He entered the NFL as a rookie free agent, signing with the Browns last spring.

Scott was on the Browns’ practice squad and then the active roster before his release Dec. 1. He was signed to the Bills’ practice squad four days later before Buffalo promoted him to the active roster on Dec. 8.

The Giants signed Lippett on Oct. 25, 2018, and he played three games for the team.