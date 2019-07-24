Jadeveon Clowney not expected to show until just before regular season

Getty Images

The Texans couldn’t reach an agreement with Jadeveon Clowney on a long-term deal before the deadline for franchise-tagged players to do so.

So, Clowney will see them in a month.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Clowney plans to report to the Texans just before the start of the regular season.

That’s obvious, as he’s not going to give up the roughly $1 million a week he’s set to make under the terms of the tag (even though they’re still quibbling over the amount).

But the situation apparently hasn’t turned ugly, and he’s been in contact with coaches and continues to work out to get ready for the season.

He’s just going to do it on his own.