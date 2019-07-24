Jalen Ramsey makes a statement about his contract with training camp entrance

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn’t making it any secret that he wants a pay raise.

Ramsey, who has had plenty to say about his contract this offseason, arrived at training camp today in an armored truck. The driver of the truck got out before Ramsey and had a megaphone to make an announcement.

“You all know what time it is,” the driver said. “Time to get that money.”

Ramsey exited out the back of the truck, surrounded by what appeared to be bags of money, although it seems unlikely that this truck actually had huge stores of cash in it.

The 24-year-old Ramsey is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract, and is due a $3.6 million salary this year. The Jaguars have picked up his fifth-year option, meaning he’s due $13.7 million for the 2020 season. He won’t be eligible to hit free agency until 2021, and even then the Jaguars could use the franchise tag to keep him in Jacksonville, so the team may not be in a big hurry to give Ramsey the large amount of cash he wants.