Jay Gruden on Trent Williams: We expect him in camp shortly

Left tackle Trent Williams did the expected on Wednesday when he failed to report to Washington’s training camp.

Williams, who also skipped June’s mandatory minicamp, had a growth on his head removed this offseason and is reportedly upset at the way the team handled the situation. Some reports have indicated Williams does not want to return to the team at all, but head coach Jay Gruden said on Wednesday that his expectation is that Williams will be back.

“We know how we feel about Trent; how important he is to this team. We expect him here shortly,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “Right now, there are some things he has to work out individually, personally, with his agent . . . whatever that may be. Love Trent, love what he’s done for this franchise and this team.”

Williams is signed through the 2020 season and there have also been rumblings that he’d like to address his deal in addition to the other concerns with the team. Geron Christian and Ereck Flowers are the top options at left tackle as long as Williams remains away from the team.