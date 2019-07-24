Jets sign TE Temuchin Hodges

Getty Images

The Jets had tight end Bucky Hodges on their offseason roster for a few months last season and he’ll be making another bid at making the team this summer.

He’ll be doing it with a different name, however. The Jets announced the signing of Temuchin Hodges on Wednesday and that indicates the tight end is now going by his given name rather than his nickname.

Hodges was a Vikings sixth-round pick in 2017, but he never appeared in a game before being dropped from the roster in September of his rookie year. He’s had stints with the Panthers and Steelers along with his previous stop with the Jets and is still looking for his first regular season appearance.

Hodges is the second tight end that the Jets have signed in as many days. They also signed Ryan Griffin to bolster a group that will be without Chris Herndon for the first four weeks of the year.