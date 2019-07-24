Julio Jones: I’m in a great place

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones‘s desire for a new contract has been a major storyline of the Falcons offseason and it has been a storyline through the first days of training camp as well.

There’s been no announcement of a new deal for Jones, but he said he trusted Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s word that one will get done and that led him to report to work with the rest of the team. General Manager Thomas Dimitroff expressed confidence that a deal will get done and the lack of concern about wrapping up negotiations on both sides has led to thoughts that he may have already agreed to terms on a new contract.

Jones signed a revised deal with the team last summer and NFL rules prohibit him from signing a new one until a year has passed. That will be on July 26, but Jones said at a Wednesday press conference that he doesn’t know anything about that and that anything having to do with contract talks will stay “in house” as far as he’s concerned. Jones did confirm that he feels comfortable with everything in Atlanta right now.

“I’m in a great place,” Jones said.

In addition to questions about his contract, Jones fielded queries about his physical condition. He’s been practicing in limited fashion and said that he’s working his way back to full speed by getting better every day, but won’t chance anything by pushing too far too soon. He vowed to be ready come Week One and it seems like a good bet that we’ll find out soon if he’ll be playing under a new deal.