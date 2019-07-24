Julio Jones wants 3,000 yards . . . this season

Getty Images

It didn’t take Julio Jones long to become one of the NFL’s best receivers, and in the past five seasons, the Falcons wideout has two All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowls.

So when Jones insists he’s going to go “crazy” this season, it’s hard not to believe him.

“I’m not ever going to lie to you; I’m going crazy this year,” Jones told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his podium session Wednesday. “I’m going crazy. I’ve been doing everything that I need to do. I’m taking care of my body. Physically and mentally, I’ll be ready to go.”

When Jones defines “crazy” as 3,000 yards, it’s hard to know whether he’s joking.

Jones set a franchise record with 136 catches and 1,871 receiving yards in 2015. Last season, he had 1,677 yards receiving. Calvin Johnson set the league record of 1,954 yards while with the Lions in 2012.

“Well, I’m not a prediction-type guy, but I might mess around and go three [ thousand], you know what I’m talking about,” Jones said with a straight face.

Three thousand is unheard of and seems far-fetched, but then, it is Julio Jones doing the talking. He would have to average 187.5 yards per game in 16 games to get there.