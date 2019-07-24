Julio Jones wants 3,000 yards . . . this season

Posted by Charean Williams on July 24, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
It didn’t take Julio Jones long to become one of the NFL’s best receivers, and in the past five seasons, the Falcons wideout has two All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowls.

So when Jones insists he’s going to go “crazy” this season, it’s hard not to believe him.

“I’m not ever going to lie to you; I’m going crazy this year,” Jones told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his podium session Wednesday. “I’m going crazy. I’ve been doing everything that I need to do. I’m taking care of my body. Physically and mentally, I’ll be ready to go.”

When Jones defines “crazy” as 3,000 yards, it’s hard to know whether he’s joking.

Jones set a franchise record with 136 catches and 1,871 receiving yards in 2015. Last season, he had 1,677 yards receiving. Calvin Johnson set the league record of 1,954 yards while with the Lions in 2012.

“Well, I’m not a prediction-type guy, but I might mess around and go three [ thousand], you know what I’m talking about,” Jones said with a straight face.

Three thousand is unheard of and seems far-fetched, but then, it is Julio Jones doing the talking. He would have to average 187.5 yards per game in 16 games to get there.

  1. This is why he’ll never get a ring. He doesn’t care about it. I can guarantee you Julian Edelman doesn’t care if gets 1000 yards. He just wants the ring.

    Why do these players care so much about stats and fantasy football? It means nothing in January.

  2. I want a new car… what we want and what we’re gonna get are two different things

  6. Julio, you better go on down by the schoolyard, cause you aint getting 3000 yards.
    No offense, but you dont have the QB, nor the hunger.
    My dog , Patrick Mahomes has the arm, and we have the system.
    It will be me, that gets 3000 plus yards

  7. He can do it if he returns kicks in addition to playing WR. The problem is he has a difficult time staying healthy and gets nicked up.

    Its good to have goals, but make them realistic.

    Seems pretty clear to me he’s just throwing out a number that even he doesnt take that seriously. But hey, its the time of year where the news is slow … so let’s make something out of nothing to pass the time.

  Chad504boy says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:34 pm
    He’s battling with Odell for media attention.

    And, if you’re a Falcons fan who has never seen a SB title, I am not sure why you would care about this personal stats.

    I’ll never understand why fans would care about their own players’ stats.

