Kyle Juszczyk: No more BS, 49ers need to do this now

Getty Images

There have been a variety of reasons why the 49ers have gone 10-22 over the last two seasons, but none of them are likely to elicit much sympathy for General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan if the team doesn’t take a big step forward in their third year with the team.

Linebacker Fred Warner told Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report that “you have to win football games in this league or everyone’s going to lose their job” and he said that the sense of urgency for the 49ers to do that this year is at an “all-time high.” Warner isn’t the only player who feels that way.

“There’s a fire in peoples’ stomachs of, ‘No more bulls–t. We need to do this now,'” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said.

If the 49ers are going to post their first winning season since 2013, they’re almost certainly going to need Jimmy Garoppolo to go from giving glimpses of being a high-level quarterback to doing it for a full season. Warner believes Garoppolo “has everything to be one of the top quarterbacks” and plenty of others around the team have shared similar sentiments in the recent past.

The confidence level is high, but cornerback Richard Sherman notes that “you have to watch him do it” before they’ll know exactly what kind of player Garoppolo will be. The same could be said of a team that’s spent the last couple of years building their talent base without having anything to show for it in the standings.