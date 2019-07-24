Melvin Gordon not expected at Chargers camp

Getty Images

The Chargers report to training camp on Wednesday, but one prominent member of the team isn’t expected to be there.

Running back Melvin Gordon has indicated a willingness to sit out training camp, the preseason and the regular season if he doesn’t get a new contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gordon will get the ball rolling on that approach by not reporting with the rest of the team.

Based on a report earlier this week, it may be some time before anything changes. The Chargers are reportedly not willing to meet Gordon’s asking price for a new deal and aren’t expected to continue talks with Gordon’s camp as long as he is away from the team.

Gordon has to report by the Tuesday of Week 10 in order to get the credit for a season needed to become an unrestricted free agent. If both sides continue to hold firm, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson should see plenty of action between now and then.