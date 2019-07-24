Morten Anderson dismisses Harry Kane’s dream to kick in the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT

British soccer star Harry Kane has said he’d eventually like to kick in the NFL. A Hall of Fame kicker has essentially told Kane to kick rocks.

Via the Evening Standard, Morten Andersen has dismissed Kane’s aspirations.

“For Harry Kane to become an NFL kicker, it’s not going to happen,” Andersen said. “Not to burst the bubble, as I would love to work with him. If I could have him for a month to train him to see how it goes. You need to be successful on 80 percent of your kicks in the NFL, and it’s not easy. If Harry’s not going to make eight out of 10 kicks, it’s not going to happen. There’s a large number of guys hoping to make it as an NFL kicker.”

It’s one thing to make eight of 10 kicks on an empty field; it’s another to do it in a game — especially when the target of the kick isn’t even in place as the kicker begins his approach.

“[Y]ou’re facing 11 guys across the line of scrimmage,” Andersen said. “They’re going to snort, spit and call him names to try and stop him. You have to deliver from snap to kick in [1.2 to 1.5 seconds] through a target that is 16 feet, 8 inches, and 10 feet above the crowd. Not forgetting the millions [editor’s note: thousands] of people watching in the stands. Doesn’t it sound a bit ridiculous?”

Sure, but 32 guys at any given time during a football season have those jobs. Possessing a strong leg is a given. Accuracy becomes critical. The ability to deliver consistently and under pressure is a must.

And, yes, supply outweighs demand. So it’s not something a guy in his mid-30s or older can choose to take up on a lark in the hopes of performing better than guys in their early 20s who have been focused on the unique requirements of the job for years.

9 responses to “Morten Anderson dismisses Harry Kane’s dream to kick in the NFL

  2. Why would he love to work with him if he’s already determined he can’t make it?

  3. I don’t think Anderson is very familiar with the sport of soccer. In it, you have to kick a moving ball into a goal that’s 8 x 24 feet and has someone standing directly in front of it to block your shots.

  4. Kane isn’t any British soccer star – he’s captain of England. He takes great spot kicks with a soccer ball that targets a small corner of a defended goal – and though an NFL ball is a very different prospect, Kane is certainly used to the pressure and the dedication required. But he only spoke about it because he’s talking up the NFL Academy – as one of it’s ambassadors – and trying to get more British kids interested – and so Morten seems a tad-off message here.

  6. Morton needs to consider that soccer also has 11 people trying to defend but with no one trying to block them and one standing directly in front of where you intend to put the ball. In football the kicker only has to get it in the air above the rush in that 1.2-1.5 seconds. In soccer it has to be a thread the needs kick through everyone. He needs to consider this. Played soccer – never played football. Became a pretty good player.

    “Garo Yepremian and his brother, Krikor, who attended Indiana University on a soccer scholarship, immigrated to the United States. Yepremian, who had earlier played professional soccer in London, was not eligible to play NCAA soccer. After watching some of a football game on television, he decided to pursue an NFL career. With Krikor acting as his agent, he earned a contract with the Detroit Lions.”

  7. A lot of people can shred, but that doesn’t make you the next Eric Clapton.

    It’s not just kicking a ball. You need to understand the game, live the NFL life, and have just a little bit of luck to even be *considered* one of just a few dozen people in the world who can do it all.

  8. It’s not as simple as “he’s good at kicking so he’d be good at this” but the idea that pressure, consistency, or accuracy are things Kane wouldn’t understand or be prepared for is beyond ridiculous.

    There might be only 32 of these jobs and a lot of people who want them but there are way more people who are much more athletic who want to be Harry Kane.

  9. Even if Kane nailed every single kick, Mort would claim that “11 out of 12 footballs were significantly off target.” Of course, we all know it would be a lie…

