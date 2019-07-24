Packers releasing Mike Daniels

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
The Packers are kicking off training camp by kicking out a veteran member of their defense.

According to multiple reports, the team is releasing defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

Daniels joined the Packers as a fourth-round pick in 2012 and has been a fixture in their lineup when healthy for most of his time in Green Bay. He wasn’t healthy all of last year as a foot injury limited him to 10 games and the team added several players to the front seven this offseason, which led to some chatter about whether Daniels would remain with the team. Given the fact that camp is about to start, it seemed that the team had decided to hold onto the veteran through this season.

Daniels was due to make $7.6 million in the last year of his contract and the move will clear over $8.3 million in cap space for Green Bay. He may not reach that figure with another team, but it’s unlikely he’ll be unemployed for too long.

Rashan Gary, Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke are some of the remaining options up front for the Packers.

26 responses to “Packers releasing Mike Daniels

  3. Good luck to him. He may excel elsewhere, but he used up all his “wait-and-see” chips with the Packers. He’s the proverbial cliche of a guy dropping out of sight after scoring big money. Oh well. It happens.

  5. Must be his foot. They would have been able to get a pick for him in trade if he was healthy. Never heard much about the nature of his injury. Lis-franc?

  6. Another shady move by the packers. Releasing a player just before camp when he barely has a chance to catch on with other another team as rosters are loaded and will have barely anytime to learn a new playbook before the start of the season. Come to Minnesota Mike and see how a real world class organization and defense operates!

  8. Wow! That’s pretty amazing. Daniels is an excellent player when healthy. I don’t understand why they would release him rather than try to trade him. Very confusing.

  9. You can’t keep everybody. He’ll have a job soon. Better to do it now and give him a chance to get the next job.

  14. Surprising move. By all accounts, he was a leader in the locker room as well. They must really like what they see from the new guys, but you’d think a veteran (Packer) presence would have been helpful, especially with all of the new faces on the team and the coaching staff.

  15. Though this had been rumored for much of the offseason, it still strikes me as a surprise.
    I honestly thought they’d have him play out the contract and then move on, as Kenny Clark is due a significant contract after this season.
    Perhaps they’ll get his contract done sooner than later.

    I have to wonder how healthy Daniels truly is.
    He participated in next to nothing during OTAs.
    Depth along the D-Line has to be a concern.
    Does this mean Rashan Gary goes back to lining up with his hand in the dirt again?
    Has Kingsley Keke bulked up enough to contribute significant minutes in an NFL 3/4 defense.
    A lot of questions are created with this move.

  17. nyneal says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:29 am
    Wow! That’s pretty amazing. Daniels is an excellent player when healthy. I don’t understand why they would release him rather than try to trade him. Very confusing.

    Silverstein reported that they tried to trade him and had no takers because of the $10 million cap hit.

  22. On the flip side of all this, I’m going to miss Big Mike as a player, and as a person.
    Short, but stout, great, tenacious defender, who had an infectious personality on and off the field.
    One of the most quotable players in the locker room, some team will be getting a Hell of a player.
    Hopefully he can find the good health needed to continue to play in the trenches.
    Daniels will be missed in Green Bay.

  24. He wouldn’t take less, he could technically resign, but other guys who are cheaper need reps.

    Smart move, technically. I think he has some 3-4 experience so I would imagine NE would be kicking the tires since Atlanta just overpaid for Alan Bailey.

