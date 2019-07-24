Packers releasing Mike Daniels

Getty Images

The Packers are kicking off training camp by kicking out a veteran member of their defense.

According to multiple reports, the team is releasing defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

Daniels joined the Packers as a fourth-round pick in 2012 and has been a fixture in their lineup when healthy for most of his time in Green Bay. He wasn’t healthy all of last year as a foot injury limited him to 10 games and the team added several players to the front seven this offseason, which led to some chatter about whether Daniels would remain with the team. Given the fact that camp is about to start, it seemed that the team had decided to hold onto the veteran through this season.

Daniels was due to make $7.6 million in the last year of his contract and the move will clear over $8.3 million in cap space for Green Bay. He may not reach that figure with another team, but it’s unlikely he’ll be unemployed for too long.

Rashan Gary, Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke are some of the remaining options up front for the Packers.