Panthers first-rounder Brian Burns signs his rookie deal

Getty Images

Brian Burns didn’t drive to Spartanburg, S.C. for no reason.

The Panthers announced that their first-round draft pick signed his rookie deal Wednesday morning, taking care of all their draft pick business on the day they reported to training camp.

The Florida State product has a chance to make a quick impact for the Panthers, as they adjust to a new defensive scheme.

With Burns and free agent pickup Bruce Irvin and incumbent Mario Addison, the Panthers have a deeper group of pass-rushers than they had in the past, as they implement a hybrid 3-4 this year.

Burns’ signing leaves just three unsigned picks: 49ers first-rounder Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall), Jets first-rounder Quinnen Williams (No. 3), and 49ers second-rounder Deebo Samuel (No. 36).