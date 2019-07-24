Panthers sign three, including Jaydon Mickens

Getty Images

The Panthers signed three and cut three on the eve of training camp, adding a return man who has shown some pop.

The team announced the signings of returner Jaydon Mickens, guard Norman Price, and defensive lineman Bijhon Jackson.

Mickens is the notable name of the group, as he won a pair of special teams player of the week awards in 2017 for his return skills with the Jaguars. He had a 63-yard touchdown return and also a 72-yarder, helping his 10.6-yard punt return average. He was placed on IR last year after breaking his ankle in Week Six.

To make room for them on the roster, the Panthers waived running back Elijah Hood, guard Ian Silberman (non-football illness), and defensive tackle Elijah Qualls (non-football injury).