Pat Shurmur surprised Odell Beckham thinks he was behind trade to Browns

Getty Images

Odell Beckham said in an interview published this week that he believes Giants coach Pat Shurmur is the reason Beckham was traded from New York to Cleveland. Shurmur was surprised to hear that.

Asked today about Beckham’s comments, Shurmur seemed taken aback, saying, “I’m the reason? Is that what he said?”

Shurmur said he did his best to talk to Beckham about the trade but wasn’t able to reach him.

“I really don’t have any reaction, other than I know when the trade was made, we felt like we went through it in a professional way,” Shurmur said. “He was out of the country at the time when it happened. We made efforts to get in touch with him and I know Dave [Gettleman] actually did speak to him. And I made efforts to get in touch with him, both through phone and text, but he was out of the country. But listen: I’ve said it all along, we’re hopeful he can go to Cleveland and help them win football games and play good football.”

Shurmur and Beckham never seemed to get along in New York, and so it would not be surprising if Shurmur was pushing for Beckham to be traded. And although Shurmur seemed surprised Beckham feels that way, nothing in his statement really denies that he wanted Beckham out.