Patriots add Lance Kendricks to tight end group

Getty Images

The Patriots are adding another tight end to the group of players vying for roles on the offense this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing veteran Lance Kendricks.

Kendricks spent the last two seasons with the Packers and caught 19 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown last season. He entered the league as a Rams second-round pick in 2011 and has 241 career catches for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Patriots also signed Benjamin Watson in the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement this offseason, but Watson will miss the first four games of the year due to a suspension. Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck are also on hand.