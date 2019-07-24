Report: Chargers adding running back Derrick Gore

Getty Images

On the eve of training camp, the Los Angeles Chargers are planning to add another running back to their roster as Melvin Gordon appears set to holdout in search of a new contract.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, the Chargers are going to sign former Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe running back Derrick Gore.

Gore was a tryout player with the Chargers during the team’s rookie mini-camp in May. Gore went undrafted after rushing for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons for Louisiana-Monroe. Gore transferred after serving as a walk-on with Alabama his first two years in college.

With Gordon and the Chargers apparently nowhere close to the same page in regards to Gordon’s contract requests, it would seem to be a long shot that Gordon will report to camp anytime soon. Gordon would be placed on the reserve/did not report list, which would free up a space for Gore’s addition.

If Gordon indeed doesn’t show up, Gore would join Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Detrez Newsome, Jeremy Cox and Troymaine Pope as running backs on the Chargers roster for the start of camp. The Chargers are clearly planning for that inevitability.