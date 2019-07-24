Report: Jay Ajayi has been cleared by doctor

Getty Images

Veteran running back Jay Ajayi took a few visits this offseason, but found no takers in free agency.

So with camps opening, it’s worth doing a little advertising.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ajayi has been cleared for football by Dr. James Andrews.

Ajayi suffered a torn ACL last October, which had an obvious chilling effect on his market. He visited the Colts, and had some degree of discussions with the Eagles (who just brought back Darren Sproles).

When well, Ajayi has been a serviceable back, and it can’t hurt his market letting everyone know he’s ready to help.