Russell Okung could miss all of training camp with medical issue

The Chargers announced today that offensive tackle Russell Okung is starting camp on the non-football illness list. His illness is apparently serious.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said today that Okung has a “pretty serious medical situation” that he’s been dealing with for more than a month, and he may miss all of training camp.

Okung is expected to talk to the media in Los Angeles tomorrow and provide more information.

The 31-year-old Okung started 15 regular-season games and both postseason games for the Chargers last year.