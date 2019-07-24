Sam Darnold thinks Jets can “be a playoff contender”

Getty Images

This is the week when every team can be hopeful (at least, most of them).

So sure, Sam Darnold said, the Jets can make the playoffs.

“There’s enough talent on this roster to be a playoff contender,” Darnold said, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday. “You definitely have expectations of making it to the playoffs and we definitely have talent to do it.”

That may not be a widely held opinion, but the Jets have a new coach and a new offensive system, so it’s reasonable that they are optimistic. Specifically, the presence of coach Adam Gase has energized them.

“His personality’s great,” Darnold said. “The whole building you can kind of sense almost a rebirth. The whole building’s very energized. There’s a lot of energy within the building, a lot of good vibes. For us, it’s feeding off of that. As long as you have that good energy, we can win with that.”

Perhaps even enough to advance to the postseason, which would be their first trip since 2010.